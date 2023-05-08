Raphael Botsyo Nkegbe wins race in USA, prepares for African Games

Raphael Botsyo Nkegbe, Ghana’s leading para athlete says he wants to leave a great legacy in sports and for sports authorities to always consider disabled sportsmen and women who often win medals for the nation.

Botsyo Nkegbe who is in the United States of America USA is preparing for his international assignments especially the upcoming African Para Games which Ghana is going to host and wants his family and friends want to witness.

According to him, another most important issue is to gain qualification for Paris 2024 Paralympics Games which is his main target.

Raphael Botsyo Nkegbe said “I feel so excited for my first event of the year which came on, the 7th of May, in the United States Spokane Washington, the 12 km road race. I was able to defend my gold medal I won in the Master’s division last year. I came fast this year once again in the Masters open division with a time of 36:45s. I might say it’s a good start after I left Ghana on the 4th of May this all form part of my preparation towards my truck meets in Arizona on 24th to 28th of May.

My big thanks go to my host family who are in Spokane, Mr and Mrs Jonathan Brown, the Sports Equity lab and National Sports Authority (NSA) for all the support they have provided for me for my coming here to the States for these events” he expressed.