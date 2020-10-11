Three-time Ghanaian Paralympian, Raphael Botsyo Nkegbe beat off competition from Lightweight boxing champion Richard Commey and 4*100 relay team to win the 2019 Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) Personality award.

Botsyo Nkegbe after winning the flagship award of the night held at the Alisa Hotel expressed gratitude to the sporting fraternity for the honour given him.

The 41-year old has won gold medals for Ghana at major international competitions, and became the first para-athlete to qualify for the Paralympics in 2020 in Tokyo.

Herein the full awardees

Personality of the year

Raphael Botsyo Nkegbe

Football of the Year (Male)

Jordan Ayew

Footballer of the Year (Female)

Elizabeth Addo

Athlete of the Year (Male)

Joseph Paul Amoah

Athlete of the Year (Female)

Rose Amoanimaa Yeboah

Hockey Player of the (Male)

Ernest Opoku

Hockey Player of Player (Female)

Elizabeth Opoku

Boxer of the Year

Richard Commey

Coach of the Year

Nii Otoo Larkyne (Weightlifting)

SWAG Top 3

Athletics

Armwrestling

Weightlifting