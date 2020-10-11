Three-time Ghanaian Paralympian, Raphael Botsyo Nkegbe beat off competition from Lightweight boxing champion Richard Commey and 4*100 relay team to win the 2019 Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) Personality award.
Botsyo Nkegbe after winning the flagship award of the night held at the Alisa Hotel expressed gratitude to the sporting fraternity for the honour given him.
The 41-year old has won gold medals for Ghana at major international competitions, and became the first para-athlete to qualify for the Paralympics in 2020 in Tokyo.
Herein the full awardees
Personality of the year
Raphael Botsyo Nkegbe
Football of the Year (Male)
Jordan Ayew
Footballer of the Year (Female)
Elizabeth Addo
Athlete of the Year (Male)
Joseph Paul Amoah
Athlete of the Year (Female)
Rose Amoanimaa Yeboah
Hockey Player of the (Male)
Ernest Opoku
Hockey Player of Player (Female)
Elizabeth Opoku
Boxer of the Year
Richard Commey
Coach of the Year
Nii Otoo Larkyne (Weightlifting)
SWAG Top 3
Athletics
Armwrestling
Weightlifting
