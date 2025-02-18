Raphael Nyarkotey Obu’s Legal and Ethical Controversy: The Facts Behind his false Allegations

The Traditional Medicine Practice Council recently petitioned the National Security to investigate Raphael Nyarkotey Obu for alleged violations of the Traditional Medicine Practice Act, 2000 (Act 575), specifically Section 39.

1. Among other things, the said Raphael Nyarkotey Obu is practicing traditional medicine (which includes complementary/alternative medicine) without licence and other relevant certificates and authorization in breach of the said section 2 of the Act 575.

2. Among other things, the said Raphael Nyarkotey Obu is also operating a tertiary institution and offering courses in naturopathy, an aspect of a traditional medicine, without Professional licence, accreditation or necessary documentation from TMPC.

3. It is further said that, the said Raphael Nyarkotey Obu, knowing very well that, his activities fall under the control and supervision of TMPC, initially obtained accreditation from TMPC but has subsequently failed to renew the said accreditation and/or documentation upon expiration of same and for that matter running that tertiary institution with an expired professional accreditation, an offence punishable under Act 575 of section 39 of the TMPC Act 2000.

4. In furtherance among other things, the said Raphael Nyarkotey Obu is also operating a tertiary institution using a curriculum that is not sanctioned or authorised by TMPC.

4. There is also a fact that, the said Raphael Nyarkotey Obu has also launched and is operating a herbal pharmacy without the necessary documentation, authorisation, authentication and/or licence from TMPC.

5. Nyarkotey Obu, first received license from this same Traditional Medicine Council on 28th day of February, 2017 which expired in 2018 of 28th February and has refused to renew for the past 7 years now.

6. His institution RNG HOLISTIC HOSPITAL AND PROSTATE RESEARCH LAB was also licensed on 26th day of February, 2017 and also expired same in 2018, 26th of February. And has since not renewed the licence and as to if the institution name still exist or changed either ways not in good standing thus illegal .

7. His last institution named Dr Nyarkotey College of Holistic Medicine was also issued an accreditation under this laws on November, 5th , 2018 and has since then not renewed the licence after expiration in 2019, November till date, and as to if the institution name still exist or changed either ways not in good standing thus illegal .

Following an interrogation, Obu was cautioned, and his case remains under investigation by National Security.

His call for the President Intervention on TMPC and it Registrar, is as a result of an invitation by the National Security to interrogate him for various offenses in breach of the traditional medicine practice ACT 2000 (ACT 575) section 39.

Raphael Obu, despite his claims, is not a licensed lawyer in Ghana. Though he introduces himself as a lawyer, he is, in fact, a legal practitioner from Gambia, which is in violation of Ghana’s legal practices.

This misleading behavior has raised serious concerns, as it can deceive the public and undermine the legal and health systems in Ghana.

Instead of addressing these allegations and cooperating with the authorities, Obu has taken to social media to spread falsehoods about the council.

His actions are seen as a threat to public health and safety, promoting illegal practices under the guise of professionalism.