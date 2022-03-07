RAPIDWASH Empowering Youth In Self-service Laundry Business

RAPIDWASH, a subsidiary of the TYPE Group, will soon train senior high school leavers, young graduates, and members of the public who desire to take laundry services as a career.

Mr Coby Asmah, Chief Executive Officer of the TYPE Group, companies working in communication and marketing, said the initiative was necessitated by the company’s adopted core mandate to contribute to enhancement of social entrepreneurship as part of its corporate social responsibilities.

He said this when the TYPE Group in partnership with Vivo Energy launched their self-service laundry called: “RAPIDWASH” at the Tema Community 18 Shell Filling Station.

Mr Asmah said the programme would reduce the youth unemployment situation in the country as trainees would also be supported to set up their own laundry services to employ people who needed to earn a living.

Mr Asmah said the self-service laundry, which would serve individuals within Community 18, Sakumono, Lashibi, Spintex and their environs, was designed to respond to the needs of the working class who had little or no time to do their own laundry and yet, found conventional laundry very costly.

“We bring relief to the busy, working class with large families. For the busy executives, just drop off your laundry and pick them up on your way from work,” he added.

After the pilot testing, which starts every day from 06:00 to 22:00 hours, Mr Asmah said similar facilities would be set up to provide convenience to students at hostels to enable them to concentrate better on their studies.

The eight kilogramme-machine could take up to 20 shirts at a cost of GHS20.00, while the 18 kilogramme could take more, he said and gave an assurance that his office was also providing free detergents for all washing, as part of the measures to reduce the monetary effects of the COVID-19 on the public.

Mr Ernest Ofosu Antwi, a Project Coordinator, RAPIDWASH, said the idea of setting up a self-service struck when COVID-19 broke out and placed people under undue pressure.

“We realised there were a lot to give and, therefore, we decided to partner Vivo to bring the service to Ghana to advance the country and benefit its people,” he added.

Mr Samuel Buah-Kwofie, Head of Convenience and Non-Fuel Retail, Vivo Energy Ghana, said Vivo Energy currently had 230 Shell service stations and as part of its plans to provide a warm, delightful and modern convenience for the public, it decided to partner RAPIDWASH to offer professional and convenience self-service to the public.

He said Vivo Energy was noted for strong health, safety, security and environmental standards and urged staff and partners to uphold the standards in all operations