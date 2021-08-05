Rapinoe and Lloyd fire US to football bronze against Australia

Megan Rapinoe and Carli Lloyd each struck doubles as the United States salvaged bronze at the Tokyo Games with a 4-3 victory over Australia at the Ibaraki Kashima Stadium on Thursday.

The US arrived in Japan having won the last two women’s World Cups and trying to regain the Olympic gold they held 2004-2012, but an inconsistent campaign saw them exit in the semi-finals.

Against Australia they showed their old verve once more to secure third place even if they were aided by comical defending.

Rapinoe opened the scoring when her eighth minute corner swung over the head of Australian keeper Teagen Micah and defender Alanna Kennedy’s sliced clearance set up her second, a thumping volley in the 21st.

In between Sam Kerr levelled against the run of play with a weak shot Adrianna French contrived to let in at the near post.

The highly decorated 39-year-old veteran Lloyd collected a pass from Lindsey Horan to fire home emphatically before the break and she capitalized on a poor back header from the floundering Kennedy to make it 4-1 soon after the restart.

Lloyd is contemplating retirement and with fellow great Rapinoe aged 36, a period of transition is looming for a US team approaching an end of an era.

“It’s amazing,” said Rapinoe. “It’s not necessarily what we wanted, we always have the standard of winning every game, winning every championship but this one means a lot, I’m so proud of the group how we responded today.

“Obviously we haven’t played our best football through the tournament, it hasn’t really clicked … but we obviously wanted to end the tournament on a good note.”

Australia refused to give up as Caitlin Foord immediately cut the deficit and Kerr sent a header onto the inside of the post.

Rapinoe and Lloyd were both subbed off as the US saw things out with an unstoppable long-range drive from Emily Gielnik in the last minute only a consolation for Australia, who remain without an Olympic medal from four participations at the Games.

Sweden, 2016 silver medallists, meet Canada, who took bronze in Rio, in Friday’s final with both chasing maiden gold in the event.

The Swedes say the final has been moved until an evening kick-off and will now be played in Yokohama rather than the Tokyo Olympic Stadium after the teams complained about the heat.