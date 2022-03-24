Rapist Remanded Into Prison Custody For Having It With A Trader

A District Court at Wamfie in the Dormaa East District of Bono Region on Tuesday remanded a 25-year-old driver, Samuel Osei Nti into prison custody for rape and threat of death.

Nti is to reappear before the court on April 21, this year in anticipation of an advice from the Attorney General’s Office in Sunyani.

Counsel for the accused, Mr. Lawrence Adoma, earlier requested an adjournment to enable him to apply for bail for the accused at the High Court in Sunyani.

Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Edward Kumah said on Thursday, November 25, 2021, the accused was driving a Ford Transit commercial vehicle with registration number AS 1504-17 with the complainant a resident of Wamanafo in the district and other passengers on board from Kumasi to Dormaa-Ahenkro.

He said the complainant had a lot of items and therefore informed the accused to stop at Wamanafo for her to alight and off-load the goods.

Mr Kumah said the accused, however, pleaded with the complainant to continue with him to Dormaa-Ahenkro so as for him to offload the goods of the other passengers and return to Wamanafo to offload hers.

He said while returning to Wamanafo, the complainant fell asleep in the vehicle but later found herself in the bush with the accused on the Akontanim-Dormaa Akwamu road.

Chief/Inspector Kumah said the accused demanded to have sexual intercourse with the complainant, but she disagreed, so the accused gave the complainant two options of either consenting to the request or be killed.

The Prosecution said complainant struggled fiercely with the accused, but the latter went ahead to rape her and after the act drove the complainant to Wamanafo.

He said the complainant reported the incident to the Police and was given a medical report form to go to hospital for her to be examined.

Mr Kumah said on Monday, November 29, 2021 the accused was arrested where he admitted the offense during interrogation by the Police and was subsequently charged with the offence.