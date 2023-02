Rapper Atia, who is gradually becoming a household name, has gifted us with another great song titled Banku.

Known for his unique rap style and accent, many people have fallen in love with him and he has become the talk of town since the announcement of the Banku single.

On this masterpiece, Atia employs rap icon Yaa Pono to satisfy our listening pleasure, as well as

King Dee on the production seat.