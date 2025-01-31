Rapper Dank DeMoss Sues Lyft Over Alleged Weight Discrimination

Detroit-based rapper Dajua Blanding, known professionally as Dank DeMoss, has filed a lawsuit against ride-hailing giant Lyft, accusing one of its drivers of weight discrimination after she was denied service due to her size.

The incident, which DeMoss captured on video and shared on TikTok, has sparked a broader conversation about discrimination and inclusivity in the gig economy.

“I was hurt and embarrassed,” DeMoss told CBS News. “I’ve been in that same type of car many times and never had an issue. This was someone who was discriminating against me just because of my weight.” The 489-pound artist alleges that the driver’s refusal to accommodate her violated Michigan’s anti-discrimination laws, which explicitly protect individuals from bias based on weight.

Lyft’s Response

In a written statement, Lyft reiterated its commitment to inclusivity, stating, “Our community guidelines and terms of service explicitly prohibit harassment or discrimination.” The company emphasized that it does not condone any form of bias and is investigating the incident. However, DeMoss’s legal team argues that Lyft must take greater responsibility for ensuring drivers adhere to these policies.

A Broader Issue

The lawsuit highlights a growing concern about discrimination in the ride-hailing industry, where drivers operate as independent contractors rather than direct employees of companies like Lyft or Uber. This structure often complicates accountability, as platforms distance themselves from the actions of individual drivers.

DeMoss’s case also underscores the challenges faced by plus-sized individuals in navigating public and private services. Her decision to share the incident on TikTok has drawn widespread support, with many applauding her for speaking out against weight-based bias.

Legal Implications

Michigan is one of the few states in the U.S. that includes weight as a protected characteristic under its anti-discrimination laws. If successful, DeMoss’s lawsuit could set a precedent for similar cases, potentially prompting ride-hailing companies to implement stricter policies and training to prevent discrimination.

For now, Dank DeMoss’s fight is not just about one incident but about challenging systemic biases and advocating for greater inclusivity. As the case unfolds, it serves as a reminder that discrimination, in any form, has no place in a modern, equitable society.