Rapper Juma Vybz sets into 2025 with double releases ‘Soldier’ and ‘Free Anthem’

Think Juma Vybz was taking it slow this year? Think again! The Irish-Ghanaian wordsmith returns with a 2-pack single, setting the stage for what to expect in the coming months. What’s more, he explores the worlds of Afro-fusion and Afroswing in his breathtaking new releases titled ‘Soldier’ and ‘Free Anthem,’ defining the attitude he wants his fans to embody as 2025 kicks off. Stream here: https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/jumavybz/soldierfree-anthem/

The flamboyantly produced ‘Soldier’ leads the charge. In this track, Juma Vybz and Ghanaian producer Zodivc deliver a pure motivational kick. “I love to motivate people, and this track is all about that,” the rapper airs. “We all get caught up in a bit of drama now and then, slowing us down on our march to greatness. My message is simple: move with God, keep marching on, and you’ll find yourself where you desire.” This must-listen anthem was made to uplift, striking a delicate balance between fresh rhymes and a timeless message.

‘Free Anthem,’ on the other hand, sets itself apart with self-reflective lyrics and an optimistic outlook. “I see myself reborn, free from labels others put on me,” says the rapper. In a world where our past actions and lifestyles are used against us, Juma Vybz seeks to liberate minds from the burdens of the past. He and producer Snoozesowavy express their commitment through showy drum patterns characteristic of Afroswing.

Both tracks are bound to leave a lasting impression on Juma Vybz’s artistry, highlighting his versatility and desire to connect with his listeners on a deeper level. It is only right for fans to expect more as Juma Vybz continues to break boundaries and impact the local and international scene.