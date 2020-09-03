Prolific rapper Tunechi Wale is finally out with his second EP ‘Summer Around The Corner’.

The 5-track EP comes off as his second project after enjoying massive accolades on his Sorry For The Wait EP.

Available On Digital Platforms Here – https://lnkfi.re/¬TW_SATC

Known for his unique style and hardcore rap, Tunechi Wale is gradually cementing his name in the heart of music lovers with an unparalleled audience reach.

Although He is an indie artist, Tunechi Wale is proving to be a workaholic with his quality sounds thereby giving fellow acts a run for their money.

Summer Around The Corner EP talks about love, the struggles and the wins and so one will say its made to suit the taste of every listener.

Audiomack Embed:

Source: GhBlogger