Rare antelope killed by poachers in NW Kenya

Armed poachers late Friday killed an expectant Sitatunga antelope, a rare and endangered species at a private conservancy in the northwestern Kenyan county of Trans-Nzoia, a local conservationist said on Saturday.

John Muvula, the owner of the Small Park Research Center where the rare antelope was hosted said its death in the hands of poachers was a blow in efforts to halt its extinction in Kenya.

According to Muvula, six poachers killed the Sitatunga antelope using crude weapons and later manage to escape in the thickets, adding that law enforcement agencies were pursuing the criminals.

The private conservationist said the number of the rare antelopes in his sanctuary had risen from 2 in 1968 to 20, adding that so far three had been killed by poachers.

Sam Ojwang, Trans Nzoia county commissioner said that an elite security team had been deployed to nab the poachers and arraign them in the court on charges of committing wildlife crimes. Enditem