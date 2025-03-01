Rare Japanese Festival Doll Set Found in UK Attic Heads to Auction

A centuries-old collection of Japanese Hinakazari dolls and decorations, hidden for decades in the attic of a Hampshire hunting lodge, has emerged as a remarkable artifact of cultural history.

The intricately crafted set, used for the annual Hinamatsuri (Doll’s Day) festival, was discovered packed inside two antique lacquer trunks—originally designed for kimono storage—by owners unaware of their contents.

Dating to the late 19th century, the collection is believed to have been acquired in East Asia during the Meiji era (1868–1912). Its survival in near-pristine condition has stunned experts. “This set is extraordinary not only for its quality but its completeness,” said Alexandra Aguilar, Asian Art specialist at UK auction house Woolley & Wallis. “It includes hundreds of miniature furnishings rarely seen outside Japan, let alone in Europe.”

Hinamatsuri, observed every March 3rd since the 17th century, celebrates the health and happiness of girls through elaborate displays of dolls representing the imperial court. The festival’s centerpiece—a tiered platform adorned with emperor and empress figurines—is traditionally passed down through generations, with families adding courtiers, musicians, and miniature household items over time.

This newly discovered set features exquisite gold hiramaki-e lacquerwork on a black roiro base, adorned with floral motifs and scroll patterns. Among its treasures are tiny chests, writing desks, a palanquin with painted interiors, lanterns, and even a toilet set—all crafted with meticulous detail. A standout piece is a cabinet enclosing miniature books inscribed with calligraphy, hinting at the original owners’ status.

While the auction house estimates its value at £1,000–£2,000, specialists anticipate fierce bidding when it goes on sale in May 2025, citing its rarity and cultural significance. “Sets of this scale and craftsmanship seldom appear outside Japan,” Aguilar noted. “It’s a window into both Meiji-era artistry and the global circulation of objects during that period.”

The discovery underscores how historic items often languish unrecognized in attics and storerooms. For now, the Hinakazari’s journey—from a Japanese household’s cherished heirloom to a Hampshire hideaway—adds a layer of intrigue to its impending sale, bridging cultures and centuries through the silent language of art.