Rare Japanese Woodblock Prints Collection Heads to Heritage Auctions

A truly exceptional and rare collection of Japanese woodblock prints, meticulously curated by the late Ruth Sylvia Nelkin, a name synonymous with discerning taste and a deep love for art, is set to enthral collectors worldwide at Heritage Auctions on June 27.

The forthcoming auction, titled Japanese Woodblock Prints from The Nelkin Collection Part I Signature® Auction, will unveil a treasure trove of nearly 250 exquisite works from esteemed artists such as Katsushika Hokusai, Takahashi Hiroaki, and Yoshida Hiroshi. These prints, many unseen for over 30 years, are not just art but a testament to centuries of Japanese artistic tradition, each stroke a reflection of historical significance and unparalleled craftsmanship.

Ruth Nelkin’s commitment to preserving these cultural treasures during her lifetime is mirrored in her philanthropic bequest. All proceeds from the auction will go towards supporting organizations that were close to her heart, including the American Red Cross and Greenpeace.

Nick Dawes, Heritage’s Senior Vice President of Special Collections, emphasized the quality and rarity of the Nelkin Collection, underscoring Ruth Nelkin’s keen eye for selecting exceptional-caliber pieces across various art forms.

The auction is not just a platform to acquire rare and prestigious Japanese woodblock prints, but also a unique opportunity to own masterpieces that have profoundly influenced Eastern and Western aesthetics. This global event is expected to draw significant interest from art connoisseurs and collectors, offering a unique opportunity to acquire pieces of historical and Cultural significance.

Leading up to the auction, previews of select highlights will be held in New York City from June 11-13 and in Dallas from June 24-26. For more information on the Nelkin Collection and the catalogue, and to start your journey into the world of Japanese woodblock prints, visit HA.com/8151. Heritage Auctions remains the largest fine art and collectables auction house in the United States, with a global reputation for curating exceptional collections across diverse categories.