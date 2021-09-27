Rare Sumatran tiger kills gold panner in Indonesia

An endangered Sumatran tiger killed a gold panner in Indonesia’s Jambi province, according to media reports on Monday.

The panner – identified as Rasidin, 43 – was taking a rest with other gold panners on Saturday when he was attacked by the tiger in Merangin district, Tribunnews.com reported.

“The tiger was big, but also thin,” a person who gave his name as Mustarupi, was quoted as saying. “Maybe it did not have enough food.”

Other panners managed to escape by climbing a mechanical excavator, according to the report.

The Sumatran tiger is the only tiger subspecies left in Indonesia after the tigers on the islands of Java and Bali became extinct years ago.

There are only about 400 Sumatran tigers left in the wild, and their population is dwindling due to poaching and the loss of natural habitat caused by rapid deforestation for palm oil plantations.