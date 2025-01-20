Ras Mubarak Blames Onua TV for Inciting Violence in Obuasi Clash

Ras Mubarak, a prominent member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has called for accountability following the deadly clash in Obuasi, which he believes should be placed squarely at the doorstep of Onua TV.

He accuses the station of using its platform to incite violence, fueling the unrest surrounding illegal mining activities.

In a strong social media post, Mubarak condemned the incident, stating, “We’ve come a long way and must not, in the name of free speech, allow media houses to be used as vessels to incite violence. We can’t live in a country with such wanton indiscipline.” He further warned that thuggery and lawlessness should have no place in Ghana and urged vigilance against such behavior.

The incident has sparked significant debate, especially after television personality Captain Smart, known for hosting a morning show on Onua TV, was seen in a viral video encouraging the youth in Obuasi to take matters into their own hands by attacking the AngloGold Ashanti mine. In the video, Smart is heard urging the youth to “attack the mine and take what you want,” and threatening the mine with force if action was not taken to address alleged issues in the region.

His inflammatory remarks, calling on the youth to rise up against the mine in protest, have raised concerns about the potential influence of media personalities in shaping the behavior of vulnerable groups. Mubarak’s comments reflect growing frustration over the role media can play in stoking tensions and violence.

As discussions unfold, the incident underscores the broader concerns around illegal mining, the challenges of media responsibility, and the critical need for peaceful resolution to conflicts in Ghana.