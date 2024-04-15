Rasheed Idowu Shocks Bastie Samir In Ubo Africa Championship

Nigeria’s Idowu Rasheed who was described as a student of the game pulled up a surprise for Ghanaian Bastie Samir in their 10 rounds fight for the Vacant UBO African Light-heavyweight title at Decathlon, Kawukudi Park in Accra, Ghana as the bout ended in a Controversial R2 Technical draw.

Idowu Rasheed brutally out-punched and knocked down Bastie twice in round 2, sending him out of the ropes and knocking the Ghanaian to the surprise of fans, so the fight came to an end after the ‘Beast’ could not continue.

The ring judges declared the fight a Technical Draw instead of a Knockout to the amazement of fans who had come to celebrate the Salafest Boxing Gala.

According to GBA officials, a technical draw is the term used when a fight is stopped because one boxer is unable to continue due to an accidental injury or foul in the first four rounds.

Rasheed Idowu was said to have punched below the belt which caused the abrupt end of the fight.

The show staged by Wisdom Boxing Promotions saw Haruna Mohammed winning the national Cruiserweight title belt against veteran George Amuzu.

Nana Adjei Clinton was not impressive against Togolese Fioklu Dogbevi.

Olympian Shakul Samed fought Patrick Soutoke of Burkina Faso.

Middleweight Nathaniel Suppey won against Nathaniel Sosu by a knockout.

In other supporting bouts Kofi Dana knocked out Bernard Tagoe in a Welterweight contest.

Emmanuel Quaye defeated Francis Mensah by a KO in another Middleweight contest,

Abdul Majid was knocked out by George Faho Mensah in a Welterweight contest,

Joshua Quartey won by an R3 TKO against Korley Collision in a Middleweight contest

Nii Ashitey Larbie won by an R2 KO over Ibrahim Larbaran in a Light Heavyweight contest

Delali Miledzi and John Akorogu also fought on the packed bill