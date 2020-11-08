Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford expressed his thanks on Sunday after the British government made a U-turn and backed his bid for disadvantaged children in England to be given free school meals over the Christmas holidays.

The England striker said that he had been phoned by Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday afternoon,

less than a month after the government voted against his bid to get free school meals over the half-term

period.

According to the BBC, a total package of 396 million pounds (521 million dollars) has been set aside for

the school meals, which will also extend to the Easter and summer holidays in 2021.

“Today I’m overwhelmed with pride that we’ve made such significant progress,” Rashford wrote on social

media.

“‘We’ will not give up on our children, ‘we’ will not give up on the future of this country. I went to bed

thankful last night but under no illusion there is still a lot more work to be done.”

Businesses and individuals across England rallied with offers of free lunches to children and families when the government initially voted against the proposal.

Rashford said he was delighted the government had changed its mind.

“There is still so much more to do, and my immediate concern is the approximate 1.7 million children who

miss out on free school meals, holiday provision and Healthy Start vouchers because their family income isn’t quite low enough,” he said.

“But the intent the government have shown today is nothing but positive and they should be recognised for that.

“The steps made today will improve the lives of near 1.7 million children in the UK over the next 12 months, and that can only be celebrated.”

Rashford had already won a U-turn from the government in the summer, when his campaign forced them

to extend free school meals, given in vouchers, over the school holidays.

Devolved governments in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland had already said they would extend free school meals schemes over the holidays.