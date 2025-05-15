Rashid Pelpuo Appointed Co-Chair of High-Level ILO Conference in Geneva

The Minister for Labour, Jobs and Employment, Dr. Rashid Pelpuo, has been appointed Co-Chair of the Tripartite High-Level Session of the upcoming Fair Recruitment Initiative (FRI) Conference scheduled to take place from May 19 to 21, 2025, at the International Labour Organisation (ILO) Headquarters in Geneva.

Hon. Pelpuo will chair the session alongside Hon. Ali Bin Saeed Samikh Al Marri, Minister of Labour of the State of Qatar. The conference will be supported by the Secretary-General of the International Trade Union Confederation and the Secretary-General of the International Organisation of Employers, reinforcing a tripartite dialogue among governments, workers, and employers.

The conference will focus on promoting fair recruitment practices globally, particularly in the protection of migrant and vulnerable workers from exploitation, contract deception, exorbitant fees, and forced labour. The ILO’s Fair Recruitment Initiative champions recruitment based on merit and transparency, devoid of discrimination by gender, race, or religion.

Speaking ahead of the event, Dr. Rashid Pelpuo emphasized the global urgency for ethical recruitment systems. “This is more than a labour policy discussion, it’s a call to action to protect dignity and fairness in the world of work,” he said.

With shifting global labour dynamics, the conference presents an opportunity to build on existing FRI gains, tackle emerging challenges, and shape a more just and inclusive recruitment framework for all workers, regardless of nationality.