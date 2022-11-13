Rashidatu Yasmine Abdulai is new CEO for 3Media Networks

3Media Networks has appointed Rashidatu Yasmine Abdulai as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

The appointment, which took effect from November 1, 2022, coincided with the launch of 3Media’s new strategic direction conceptualized as ‘This is Culture’.

Rashidatu Yasmine Abdulai brings to her new position over 17 years of experience and expertise in developing a focused digital and traditional businesses-to-business strategies.

She is a consummate and an accomplished Marketing Professional with a proven track record of generating new business through strategic negotiations while cultivating new relationships with key decision-makers.

Rashida has a history of leading sales and marketing, customer experience management and credit and collections success across various sectors including telecommunications and ICT.

The new CEO of 3Media Networks has worked in senior roles at MainOne, Busy Internet, Vodafone Ghana and Tigo/Millicom Ghana.

Speaking on her new role, Yasmine Abdulai expressed excitement at the opportunity to join a young and vibrant team that is pushing the frontiers of television and entertainment in general.

She said “I am excited to join 3Media Networks at this time where the company is set to redefine television and entertainment experience in Ghana.

“We are a young and vibrant team, and I am confident and expectant on what lies ahead on the horizon for the 3Media”.

She also expressed gratitude to the Board of 3Media for their confidence in her to lead the company into the future.

She added that “This is a company with a very rich history in Ghana and across the West African Sub-Region and I am extremely grateful to the Board for having the confidence in me to lead the company into the future.

“It is a trust and confidence I do not take lightly at all and I would dedicate my time here to ensuring that the company continues in the cutting-edge delivery of media products that we are known for.”

3Media Networks is a media and events management company that has over the years become known for their innovation, originality and delivery of revolutionary media content and events concepts.

Earlier this year, the company launched the 3Music TV Channel, a new and engaging music and lifestyle channel offering refreshing content to both young and old music lovers and entertainment enthusiasts.