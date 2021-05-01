Achimota Senior High School
The Board of Achimota Senior High School has been ordered to file written submissions in the case involving Master Oheneba Kweku Nkrabea, one of the Rastafarian students denied admission allegedly.

Mr Kwesi Fynn, the lawyer for the Board, said though they had received the originating motion of the case involving Master Nkrabea, they were yet to receive that of Master Tyron lras Marhguy, the 17-year-old Rastafarian student also allegedly denied admission.

He said they only received Master Marghuy’s application for injunction which earlier sought to compel the School to admit them pending the determination of the substantive matter.

Initially, when the case commenced, the Board did not enter appearance.

Mr Fynn prayed the Court to grant the Board 10 days to be able to file all necessary submissions for the case to be heard.

The Human Rights Division of the Accra High Court gave the order after listening to Mr Fynn.

The Court, presided over by Justice Gifty Agyei Addo, said the Court wanted the trial to move fast hence could only grant five days, excluding public holidays.

The Achimota Board was also represented by Dr Ernest Aryeetey, a former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ghana.

The case has been adjourned to May 14, 2021.

