‘Rate of cervical cancer mortality in Ghana remains high’

Cervical cancer has been identified as the third most common cancer in the world, and the leading cause of death in women.

Dr Mrs Anita Owusu-Afriyie, a medical officer at the Oncology Unit of the International Maritime Hospital (IMaH), explained that the risk of cervical cancer was higher in females, who became sexually active at an early age.

“The high risk of Human Papillomavirus (HPV) infection that is persistent and ultimately leads to cervical cancer is higher in women who become sexually active before age 18 and in those who have had multiple sexual partners,” she said.

Dr Owusu-Afriyie said this at the Ghana News Agency’s public health advocacy platform in Tema, dubbed: “Your Health! Our Concern!”

She said though it was unfortunate that data on cervical cancer deaths in Ghana was difficult to acquire, research showed that, globally, it was one of the leading causes of death in women.

Multiple sexual partners, and poor personal hygienic, especially surrounding the female reproductive organ, were other risk factors.

Symptoms include brownish bloodlike discharge from the vagina, which was offensive, bleeding after sex and pain after sex, Dr Owusu-Afriyie said.

She also touched on breast cancer, and said excessive alcohol intake, age, women who had not given birth before, women who gave birth but did not breastfeed their babies, early menarche (first period), obesity and family history could be risk factors.

Early menarche and late menopause meant that one would be having a longer period of menstruation and periods were based on oestrogen, one of the main female sex hormones.

“The oestrogens proliferate with cells such as fat cells to promote the growth of cancers and their spread,” she said.

Dr Owusu-Afriyie said breastfeeding also helped in reducing the risk of breast cancer as that reduced the oestrogen level, which gave the mother some form of protection.

She advised women to do regular breast screening to aid early detection and treatment.

Mr Francis Ameyibor, the Tema Regional Manager, GNA, said information was key to ensuring healthy lifestyles among citizens.

“Your Health! Our Concern” platform will continue to provide health information to influence personal choices and improve health literacy in the country,” he said.