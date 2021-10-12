Ratify the African Disability Protocol – GBU

The Ghana Blind Union with the support of the African Union of the Blind has launched a project that aims at training people to be conversant with the African Disability Protocol.

The Protocol to the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities in Africa is a project funded by the Norwegian Association of the Blind and Partially sighted.

Dr Peter Obeng Asamoa, Executive Director of the Ghana Blind Union at the launch of the project on Tuesday, called on the government of Ghana to ratify the Protocol to promote the inclusion of persons with disabilities.

He said the Ghana Blind Union will collaborate with other Disability organizations to advocate for the ratification of the Protocol.

The project is being implemented by nine African countries including Togo, Cape Verde, Republic of Congo Brazzaville, Sao Tome and Principe, Angola, Malawi and Lesotho.

Mr Lucas Amoda, Executive Director of the African Union of the Blind, called on all the African countries implementing the project to advocate for the ratification of the Protocol.

Mr Bismark Amoh, Project Coordinator, said they will undertake activities to get people to understand the Protocol.

He said: “we will engage with the various Ministries, Departments and Agencies, we will also do media engagements to help people understand and implement the African Disability Protocol”.

The launch of the project was followed with a two-day training on the Protocol for Persons with Disability.

The training is to equip the participants with knowledge of the Protocol to enable them advocate effectively.