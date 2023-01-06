Ravens Consulting GH Donates Blood Bank Refrigerator To Children’s Hospital

A non-governmental organization, Ravens Consulting GH has embarked on another benevolence exercise by donating a Blood Bank Refrigerator worth GHS 30,000 to Princess Marie Louise Hospital (Children’s Hospital) to help enhance the hospital’s service delivery.

Presenting the item to the hospital, the Chief Executive Officer of Ravens Consulting GH Dr. Dennis Oteng explained that the donation forms part of Ravens Consulting’s project dubbed: “Smiley Faces” which is aimed at putting smiles on the faces of the masses, especially the vulnerable.

According to him, Ravens Consulting cares about the well-being of families and patients. More so, we understand the hectic moments families go when they are in need of blood.

We are self-assured that this Blood Bank Refrigerator will go a long way to provide much-needed relief to the hospital and its clients.

“Last year, we also donated some items to help improve the lives of children at the Chosen Children’s Center in Accra,” he recounted.

Mr. Oteng however, re-affirmed the company’s commitment to improving the well-being and development of children at large.

The Medical Superintendent at Princess Marie Louise Hospital (Children’s Hospital) Dr. Mame Yaa Nyarko who received the donation on behalf of the hospital in elation commended Ravens Consulting Gh for its kind gesture; adding that the donation was timely since the hospital was in dire need of Blood Bank Refrigerator.

Dr. Mame Yaa Nyarko noted that the blood fridge will enable the Hospital to preserve more blood to save lives.

However, she entreated other corporate organizations to come to their aid and help address some of the challenges facing the hospital; citing inadequate infrastructure as one of the challenges affecting health service delivery.

“We also have children who cannot pay their bills. We, therefore, appeal to corporate bodies, NGOs, and philanthropists to come to the aid of these vulnerable children,” she appealed.

Source: Isaac Kofi Dzokpo/newsghana.com.gh