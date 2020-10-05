Former President Jerry John Rawlings has commended the United Kingdom-Ghana partnership for pooling resources and expertise to reconstruct the Tema-Aflao highway.

A statement issued by Mr Kobina Andoh Amoakwa, Communications Director of the Office of the former President, copied to the Ghana News Agency, noted that according to the former President, the effort by the two governments to set aside £80.3m generated through the UK-Ghana partnership, towards the reconstruction of the Tema-Aflao highway as part of the ECOWAS coastal expressway was a worthy initiative with significant economic benefits.

“The Tema-Aflao project will not only create direct job opportunities for Ghanaians but also provide them with expertise and improve their socio-economic wellbeing. This project will improve Ghana’s trade within the sub-region and offer a major upgrade to the road system along that corridor,” the former President said.

It said former President Rawlings urged the Ministry of Roads and Highways to use the opportunity to clear unapproved speed ramps that had become obstacles on the road and put in place modern road safety measures to help reduce road crashes.

It said former President Rawlings further urged the Government of Ghana to also consider the eastern corridor road as a critical project that would properly integrate Ghana’s road network and socio-economic activities.