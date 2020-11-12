Mr Abraham Foafo, the Deputy Communication Director of the National Democratic Congress, Oti Region, said the death of former President Jerry John Rawlings has ruffled feathers and shocked supporters of the Party in the Region.

He said it was undoubtedly a sad day for him and the entire nation and refused to believe the tragic news.

He told the Ghana News Agency that it was a big blow for Ghanaians and would affect the psyche of the country going forward.

Mr Seidu Musah, the Oti Regional Communication Director of the New Patriotic Party, said Ghana had 25 days to go for the election and had lost a political icon, adding that the nation was demoralised by his death.

He expressed sympathies to the bereaved families, surviving wife, children and the entire nation.