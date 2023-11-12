Rawlings Demise 3years On: We Must Build On His Legacies – Dr Duffuor to NDC, Ghanaians

A leading member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr Kwabena Duffuor has challenged the party and the nation to continue to hold onto the legacies of the late former President Jerry John Rawlings.

The late Former President Jerry John Rawlings died on November 12, 2020.

According to Dr Kwabena Duffuor, three years into his demise, there is the need for the country not only the NDC as a political party, to build upon the legacies of former President Jerry John Rawlings because those legacies were what built Ghana and put the nation on the path of growth, peace and development.

He said, the late former President Rawlings’ vision did not die with his passing nor did it die with the end of his tenure in office since his ideas were about building upon what we come to find because his legacy is not just his, “it is for all of us.”

Dr Kwabena Duffuor said the party itself needs to do more to celebrate the memory and principles of former President Jerry John Rawlings.

He averred that the best memory will not be reflected in monuments, the best memory of the former president will be reflected in our approach as a country to instill what he stood for.

He said: “Monuments are not the best, will not be the best legacies. I am calling on the NDC to take charge in ensuring that the legacy of the former President was preserved. Today marks three years of his death and we must do all we can to ensure that Rawlings never dies in our history.”

He also mentioned that, it is up to the NDC to emulate and reflect the very principles and values its founding father stood for in order for the rest of Ghana to follow their lead.

According to him, the NDC so far has failed to reflect and preserve the values and legacies of the late former President, and urged them to take cues from other parties that have successfully done same for their founding fathers.

Today marks three years of the death of former President Rawlings. There is no doubt, the late former president, Jerry John Rawlings was such a formidable force to reckon with on Ghana’s political landscape. He has been very influential in the socio-political as well as the socio-economic accounts of Ghana in the last forty years or so, particularly in this fourth republican dispensation, from 1992 till date.

Rawlings has been instrumental in the current state of affairs of Ghana, talking about the peace, tranquility and the democracy we are enjoying presently.

It is obvious from the life story of the late former president that he did his best and all to groom successors in order to firmly ground the NDC party to ensure continuity of his struggles, achievements and ideals.

He really mentored people in the NDC with solid principles.

Jerry John Rawlings

Jerry John Rawlings was a Ghanaian military officer, aviator and politician who led the country for a brief period in 1979, and then from 1981 to 2001.

He led a military junta until 1992, and then served two terms as the democratically elected president of Ghana.