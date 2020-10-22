Former President Jerry John Rawlings
Former President Jerry John Rawlings

Former President Jerry John Rawlings has encouraged Nigerians to move towards non-violent engagement in addressing demonstrations by Nigerian youth calling for police reform.

“My heart goes out to Nigeria and Nigerians and I encourage all to move towards non-violent engagement. All conscientious citizens of Africa must condemn the bloodshed and call on all parties to act with integrity before the crisis gets out of control. We call for integrity and the circumspection of all personnel involved,” Jerry John Rawlings said in a tweet.

The former President’s tweet follows the outbreak of demonstrations by Nigerian youth calling for police reform, particularly the abolition of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Nigeria Police.

