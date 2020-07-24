Former President Jerry John Rawlings on Friday laid a wreath at the tomb of late President John Evans Atta Mills at the Asomdwe Park in Accra.

Former President Rawlings in a tweet said: “This morning, I visited the resting place of the late President Atta Mills to pay my respects.”

“I had differences and misgivings over his Presidency on matters related to serious cases of corruption and killings in the administration before his. The Atta Mills I knew and worked with as my VP was an outstanding personality. I pray his soul rests in peace.”

Advertisements