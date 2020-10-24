Former President Jerry John Rawlings, Saturday paid tribute to his late Mother, Madam Victoria Agbotui, describing her as a fearless woman with “…amazing work ethic.”

The Former President said this when he bade farewell to his late Mother at a state interdenominational funeral service at the forecourt of the Statehouse in Accra.

The service was attended by the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia; both current and former Ministers of States and Members of Parliament (MPs), members of the diplomatic community, the clergy and members of the public.

Former President Rawlings in his tribute said: “My mother was tough and determined and never stopped threatening the use of the rod. She was fearless and had the most amazing work ethic.

“She believed that the devil found use for idle hands, so kept herself and those around her busy at all times.”

Former President Rawlings said his late mother was an enterprising woman, who was involved in fishing and baking for many years after she retired from the State House.

“I grew up wanting to be independent, free-spirited and driven to achieve; and in many ways that is what being a pilot in the Number 4 Squadron of the Air Force offered me,” he said.

“My mother’s uncompromising and exacting standards, laid the foundation for me to give off my best at the exacting requirements of being a Fighter Pilot!”

He said standards used to be extremely high in the Air Force and the Armed Forces in general.

“I hope and pray that those standards are being maintained. Standards that recognise merit and ability, and not influence and ethnicity.”

Former President Rawlings, who recounted his secondary school days at Achimota School and how his late mother used to visit him, said: “On some occasions, she would come and visit me on Saturdays in Achimota School and often met my absence as I would spend those days in the Achimota forest enjoying the tranquility of nature.

“More than once, during visiting hours, as I headed back through the arboretum, I could see her standing in front of Guggisberg House wagging her fingers at some poor student who was unfamiliar with her temperament. Invariably, she was leaving a warning of some sort behind for me,” he added.

The former President said: “Farewell, Auntie Vic. Rest peacefully in the bosom of the Lord…”

The late Madam Victoria Agbotui died on September 24 at the age of 101.

Her mortal remains was conveyed to Dzelukope in the Volta Region for interment, after the interdenominational service at the Statehouse.

A short burial service would be held at the Keta School Park after, which Madam Agbotui will be interred at a private cemetery.