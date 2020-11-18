The Pan African Writers Association (PAWA) ON Tuesday said the late former President Jerry John Rawlings together with other African leaders worked hard to give the Association a “proper grounding” after it was formed in 1989.



The former President who passed away on Thursday November 12, 2020, was then the Head of State.

Dr. Wale Okediran, Secretary-General of PAWA, in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency, said former President Rawlings provided PAWA, a befitting premises as its headquarters, which was commissioned on his behalf by Professor Kwesi Botchwey, the then Finance Minister on February 19, 1991.

The support was followed by the granting of full diplomatic status to PAWA, a courtesy, which the Organisation enjoyed till date, the statement said.

“Apart from his immense contributions to the development of Ghana and Africa as a whole, PAWA recalls with nostalgia and deep gratitude the pivotal role played by the late statesman in the formative years of PAWA,” it said.

He said PAWA, therefore, received the news about the demise of Flt. Lt. Rawlings with shock and extreme sadness.

“On behalf of all African Writers, PAWA conveys its deep sympathies to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo- Addo, the Government and people of Ghana, the wife, former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, the children as well as family and friends of the late former President,” the statement stated.

It said PAWA would soon make an announcement on how to immortalise the departed statesman and lover of Arts, Literature and Culture.