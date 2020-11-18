Mrs Stephanie S. Sullivan, the United States Ambassador to Ghana, Tuesday signed the book of condolence for the late former President Jerry John Rawlings at the Accra International Conference Centre.

She said former President Rawlings’ legacy in ushering in the Fourth Republic of Ghana was a lesson, memory, and testament to the difference he made in the world.

“Truly, a great tree has fallen. We are deeply sympathetic with the people of Ghana, his wife Nana Konadu Agyemang-Rawlings and his family,” Mrs Sullivan told the Ghana News Agency.

Former President Rawlings died on Thursday, November 12, at aged 73, after a short illness.