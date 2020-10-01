The Agbotui and allied families of Dzelukope in the Volta Region have confirmed Saturday, October, 24, for the funeral and burial of Madam Victoria Agbotui, the mother of former President Jerry John Rawlings.

A statement issued by Mr Kobina Andoh Amoakwa, the Communications Director, Office of the former President, copied to the Ghana News Agency, said there would be a burial service at the Forecourt of the State House in Accra, after, which the body would be conveyed to Dzelukope in the Volta Region for interment.

It noted that former President Rawlings, the Agbotui, and allied families had been receiving visitors and messages of commiseration, following the demise of Madam Agbotui, last Thursday, September 25.

The statement said on Wednesday, a large Government delegation led by Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, called on the bereaved family to commiserate with them over the loss.

Vice-President Bawumia in sympathising with the former President noted that though he knew him as a tough man, the loss of a mother was a difficult situation for every offspring.

The Vice-President who represented the President was accompanied by Madam Frema Osei Opare, the Chief of Staff; Madam Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration; Mr Ken Ofori Atta, Finance Minister; Mr John Peter Amewu, Energy Minister; and Mr Pius Hadzide, a Deputy Minister for Information.

Others are; Mr Perry Okudjeto, Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports, Madam Elizabeth Sackey, Deputy Greater Accra Regional Minister, Mr Anthony Karbo, Deputy Minister for Roads and Highways, and Mr Sammy Awuku, New Patriotic Party (NPP) National Organiser, among a host of other senior officials.

The statement said earlier on Friday, September 25, a high-powered delegation from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) led by the Party’s flagbearer, former President John Dramani Mahama, called on the former President Rawlings and his family to commiserate with them over the loss of Madam Agbotui.

Former President Mahama in paying tribute to Madam Agbotui said, “Mama” was always available to give wise counsel whenever the opportunity availed itself.

He said though “Mama” was a centenarian, “she was the kind of person one would assume would live forever.”

Members of the NDC delegation included; Alhaji Mahama Iddrisu, Vice Chairman of the NDC Council of Elders, Mr Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, National Chairman, Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketia, General Secretary, national executives and other leading members of the Party.

It said the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Nuhu Sharabutu accompanied by a delegation of Muslim Chiefs also called on the former President on Tuesday.

Sheikh Sharabatu in mourning the loss of Madam Agbotui said the loss reminded him of the significant contributions his son, former President Rawlings had made to the development and unity not only of the Muslim community but the country at large.

The Chief Imam in consoling the bereaved said Madam Agbotui was in a good place and urged the family to remain strong.

On Monday, a delegation from the NDC parliamentary caucus led by Mr Haruna Iddrisu, the Minority Leader, and Mr Alban Bagbin, the Second Deputy Speaker also called on the former President and his family to express their condolences.

Madam Imane Quaadil, the Moroccan Ambassador to Ghana, also called on the former President and his family on Wednesday to express the condolences of the Kingdom of Morocco to the bereaved family.

Mr Daniel Abodakpi, Stoolfather of Anlo State, expressed the gratitude of the former President and his family for the show of solidarity from the Kingdom of Morocco and gave the ambassador details of the funeral.