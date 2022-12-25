Raybow Hotel International holds carol night service 

The Raybow Hotel International in Takoradi in the Western Region has held its annual festival of carols to herald the Christmas festivities.

The carols service was full of inspirational Christmas songs to glorify God for His protection throughout the year and to reaffirm the celebrants’ belief in the birth of Jesus Christ.

The staff, Christian community, and used the occasion to celebrate Christmas and honour the birth of Jesus Christ.

In attendance were the Wise Men Ministry, Raybow International Mass Choir, Pastor Kojo Quarm and the Glorious Choir Incorporated.

Mr Anthony Adiaba, General Manager of Raybow Hotel International announced that the hotel had put in place a few programmes to entertain and refresh customers and the public during the yuletide and invited the public to make the place their choicest option for the Christmas celebration.

“Come and let usher ourselves into this very special Christmas Season,” he stated.

He said there would be a sizzling grill with Raybow House Band, pre-Xma’s fiesta with Raybow House Band, special Xma’s Sunday locals, old school jam and kids party in the coming days.

The rest are suya night with live music, live band with grills, special locals with Raybow House Band, and masquerading among others.