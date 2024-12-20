Raymond Acher Denies Claims of Political Bias in Operation Recover All Loot Initiative

Ghanaian journalist and businessman Raymond Acher has strongly denied allegations that the Operation Recover All Loot (ORAL) initiative, introduced by President-elect John Dramani Mahama, is aimed at targeting political rivals.

Acher, speaking on Lawson FM, clarified that the initiative’s primary goal is to recover misappropriated funds from the outgoing administration to alleviate the economic strain on Ghanaians, rather than pursuing personal or political agendas.

Responding to rumors suggesting that committee members, including himself and Kofi Boakye, have personal motivations tied to their involvement, Acher stated, “Kofi Boakye has been accused of having personal issues with NPP Chairman Wontumi, and others have pointed fingers at me because of the challenges my business faced under the outgoing government. But let me be clear: this committee is not a tool for revenge. Our mandate is strictly investigative—to uncover any funds that were misappropriated and report our findings to the relevant authorities.”

Acher emphasized that the ORAL initiative aligns with Mahama’s commitment to good governance and accountability. He reiterated that the effort is not about targeting individuals or engaging in political retribution, but about addressing the economic hardships faced by ordinary Ghanaians due to the current administration’s actions.

“The President-elect made it clear that this initiative isn’t about targeting individuals or political retribution. It’s about addressing the economic challenges everyday Ghanaians are facing because of the actions of the current administration,” Acher said.

He further rejected accusations of political witch-hunting, stating that the government’s focus is on restoring hope and stability, not deepening political divides. “We are here to work transparently and ethically, ensuring that every action we take serves the best interests of the people,” he concluded.