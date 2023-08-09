Raymond Archer Destroys The NDC Party

Raymond, kindly stop drawing the good name of NDC into the mud. Again, stop blaming McDan for your downfalls.

The fact is that you are a failed businessman because of your style and corrupt practices, ie, blackmailing people and stifling their business ventures because they are doing better than you. Instead of learning from their sacrifices and strategies in business as you aspire and move alongside them, you are rather going back and forth without lifting. So, stop acting on emotions like a child who is crying and calling for a big brother over spilled milk.

Some of us will not sit down and watch you blackmail NDC or NPP as a hatchet’s party. We have seen NDC businessmen flourish more than before in NPP regime, and also, witnessed NPP businessmen profit more than the first when NDC was in control. In fact, we knew you as an NPP fanatic, and we don’t even know when you crossed carpet and joined NDC, very much that you could brag calling NDC to destroy McDan Group of Companies when it comes to power. You have exposed yourself as not being a proper businessman. You are not a politician either. Rather, you are trying to be what you are not. Your snake-in-the-grass tactics, your lion-in-a-wolf-skin skimming and your political prostitution won’t make you feel good but fail.

As far as you know, McDan was already McDan before NPP. McDan has never been in government business. McDan has been private. So, stop coloring him with Npp; you are free to color yourself with Ndc. Raymond, were you not here when McDan’s Aviation was shutdown by the powers there be in the NPP the same day it was launched?

It can be recalled that Raymond Archer, who is known to be a diehard member of the National Democracy Congress (NDC), was once interviewed on Radio Gold. When he got the opportunity to comment about a Ghanaian business magnate, Dr. Daniel Nii Nshia McKorley, popularly known as McDan, the rancour and the ardour with which he spoke against the latter were a foreshadowing threatening, and therefore, no discerning person on this earth will easily sweep that “incendiary bomb” under the carpet. For his capacity in the NDC can be described as strategic, key and Impacting. Therefore, a statement from such a personality cannot, in anyway, be disparaged or trivialised. I will quote him for all of us to dissect, analyse and interpret his obnoxious verbatim. Here are his words:

*”They [NPP] have this pattern where they target NDC people when they are in office. They destroy the business, they build their own, destroy politicians, pop up their own…McDan, he has to pray. I don’t talk too much but he has to pray that his government stays in office forever.”*

▪︎ Firstly, making such a bold and authoritative statement clearly suggests that there is a hidden tit-for- tat agenda by the NDC. Otherwise, an individual like Raymond cannot make such utterance as an NDC personified.

▪︎ Secondly, the first statement suggests a meeting may have been carried out by the NDC, where a conclusion has been arrived at that the NPP has a premeditated evil intention to always collapse businesses belonging to the NDC’s sympathisers; hence, the use of the phrase “pattern” and “target”.

▪︎ Thirdly, mentioning specific names such as Mcdan’s clearly suggests that businesses being owned by certain “key” members of the NPP may equally have been targeted when power changes hands.

▪︎ Fourthly, repeating the phrase ” *he has to pray”* suggests a foregone conclusion to deal mercilessly with McDan by the NDC when they have the opportunity to govern the nation again. For there is a proverb in Ga which goes thus: “Kě oshwilafo ķĕĕ ebaa tswa bo tsoo ĕ, bě enane damō noko nō”. (To wit) “When a blind person says they will hit you with a stick, it means then that they must be standing on something.” In other words, there is no way a blind person can boast of hitting someone with a stick without having one in his or her grip.

▪︎ Fifthly, the phrase *”he has to pray that his government stays in office forever* is a threat and a revengeful statement that must be completely condemned in no uncertain terms by all well meaning Ghanaians. It sounds like the purported plan by the opposition party, the NDC, has been inadvertently and recklessly given away by the uncontrolled emotions of Hon Raymond Archer.

Despite the above analysis and interpretation, if it turns out that there has not been any such clandestine meeting by the NDC for a plan to pay the NPP in their own coin when the former returns to power, but it is Raymond’s own emotional onslaught resulting from the pain of having his business at Trade Fair destroyed, then he must be called to order by the leadership of the NDC before he completely destroys the party’s chances of coming back to power soon. I am making this profound statement because of the involvement of the personality who is being targeted for victimisation. McDan is not a mere GaDaŋme native but also a well known philantropist whose economic and social interventions cut across the length and breadth of the country. Therefore, any attempt by any political party to collapse his businesses is like kicking against a bee hive. Such an inhuman and unscrupulous act has the potential to arousing agitations by his numerous sympathisers and beneficiaries of his charitable deeds from every corner of the country; a reaction that can affect voting patterns, trust me.

In my judgement as a purist, l doubt if the NDC leadership has conceived such a devilish thought to act contrarily to their principles and policies which are principally ģeared towards equity for all. The NDC will never kotow to such a despicably purile and pervasive deeds such as destroying political opponents’ businesses all in the name of vengeance. I believe NDC is a mother party for all.

Raymond should, therefore, admit that it was his own stiffneckedness and unprofessional acts that led to the demolition of his business at the Trade Fair Centre. It has nothing to do with politics. He should stop the propaganda of politics of vengeance – a diabolical act that abysmally sinks nations.

Jesuits of GaDaŋme