Raymond Archer’s prophecy or political witch-hunt? McDan remains resolute amidst accusations

Business mogul Dr Daniel McKorley, popularly known as McDan, is currently under scrutiny and investigations, appearing to fulfil what some are calling the ‘prophesy’ of journalist Raymond Acher or perhaps a political witch-hunt.

Raymond Archer, a known critic of McDan and a vocal opponent of the previous New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration, is being linked to what supporters of McDan,particularly the Jesuits of Gadaŋme Diaspora, describe as a politically motivated campaign to tarnish the entrepreneur’s reputation.

Critics cite Mr Archer’s previous social media statements, in which he vowed to expose McDan and accused him of colluding with the state to demolish his printing press at the Trade Fair Centre.

Since the change of government, Archer has reportedly been tipped for a key anti-corruption role, with unconfirmed reports suggesting he could head the Serious Fraud Office. This potential appointment has drawn concern among McDan’s defenders, who argue that it represents a conflict of interest given Mr Archer’s past public statements against the businessman.

A Pattern of Investigations

Recent actions by multiple state agencies—namely the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP), the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC), the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), and the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).have intensified scrutiny on the McDan Group of Companies.

The GRA, as recently as April 28, 2025, issued a request for McDan to submit documentation of tax returns,a move interpreted by some as further proof of a coordinated probe.

Meanwhile, confidential letters relating to the investigations have been allegedly leaked to the public via social media, raising concerns over due process and data protection.

The Trade Fair Controversy

The roots of the dispute trace back to the demolition of Archer’s printing business at the Trade Fair Centre, which he valued at $10 million.

Mr Archer alleged political targeting by the previous government, with McDan portrayed as a central figure in the operation. However, defenders of McDan argue that the decision was part of a lawful redevelopment project aimed at transforming the site into Africa’s largest trade complex.

According to sources close to the matter, McDan was acting on behalf of the Trade Fair Board and did not seek personal ownership of the land.

Questions Over Archer’s Intentions

Skeptics question why Mr Archer did not pursue further legal avenues to halt the demolition and instead turned to social media and political channels to fight his case. The subsequent deletion of his posts and Facebook page has raised eyebrows among observers, with some interpreting it as an attempt to conceal past threats or controversial rhetoric.

McDan’s Response and Future

Despite the ongoing scrutiny, McDan continues to position himself as a champion of Ghanaian entrepreneurship, particularly youth empowerment and industrial development. Supporters insist that his contributions to the economy far outweigh the controversies, and they urge the government to protect local businesses from politically fueled attacks.

In the broader context, the unfolding situation poses key questions about political neutrality in state investigations and the use of public institutions for personal vendettas. As the investigations continue, the spotlight will remain firmly fixed on both Raymond Archer and McDan, two figures whose personal animosities now intersect with national discourse.

