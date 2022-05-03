Rayon Foundation donates to Wuxor Community

The Rayon Foundation, a Non- Governmental Organisation, has donated some items to the

people of Wuxor in the Akatsi South Municipality of the Volta Region to improve their wellbeing.

The items, including second-hand clothes, bags, footwear, and drinks, were to put smiles on the faces of the people in the deprived community to enhance their living conditions.

Mr Jonathan Ray Hockey, the Chief Executive Officer of the Foundation, during a meeting with the chief and people, said the Foundation remained committed to providing education, apprenticeship, healthcare for the aged, childcare, and women empowerment among other interventions.

Mr Bright Badasu, the Assemblyman for the area, expressed gratitude to the NGO for reaching out to the needy in the community, which has more than 1,000 residents, predominantly farmers.

The team also took beneficiaries through some health tips, including mental health.

In attendance was Togbui Awuku Diagbo II, Chief of Wuxor- Agbanyokope.