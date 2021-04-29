Mr Razak Kojo Opoku
The Head of PR at the National Lottery Authority (NLA), Razak Kojo Opoku has indicated strongly that claims that he took GHC40,000.00 from Alpha Lotto Limited to raise Funds for a political Party’s campaign, is false.

He dared the owner of Alpha Lotto Limited to provide evidence to support his bogus allegations.

Read his statement below:

Razak Kojo Opoku Writes

Setting the records straight, I have NEVER taken 40,000ghc from Alpha Lotto Limited in the name of Fundraising for any Party’s campaign.

I dare and challenge the owner of Alpha Lotto Limited to provide evidence to support his bogus allegations.

I honestly think that, any person who would support the illegal Live Draws of Alpha Lotto seriously needs his/her head examined medically .

No amount of unsubstantiated allegations, and name calling would stop some of us from protecting the interest of NLA on behalf of Government.

A whole Regional Chairman of a ruling Party defending the illegal actions of a Private Lotto Operator against NLA which is owned by the Government. Very interesting.

I want to repeat here that I will not support the illegal Live Draws by the Alpha Lotto Limited at the expense of the state-owned National Lottery Authority (NLA). In the same vein, I urge all well-meaning Ghanaians not to patronize such illegality.

