The Head of PR at the National Lottery Authority (NLA), Razak Kojo Opoku has indicated strongly that claims that he took GHC40,000.00 from Alpha Lotto Limited to raise Funds for a political Party’s campaign, is false.

He dared the owner of Alpha Lotto Limited to provide evidence to support his bogus allegations.

Read his statement below:

Razak Kojo Opoku Writes

Setting the records straight, I have NEVER taken 40,000ghc from Alpha Lotto Limited in the name of Fundraising for any Party’s campaign.

I dare and challenge the owner of Alpha Lotto Limited to provide evidence to support his bogus allegations.

I honestly think that, any person who would support the illegal Live Draws of Alpha Lotto seriously needs his/her head examined medically .

No amount of unsubstantiated allegations, and name calling would stop some of us from protecting the interest of NLA on behalf of Government.

A whole Regional Chairman of a ruling Party defending the illegal actions of a Private Lotto Operator against NLA which is owned by the Government. Very interesting.

I want to repeat here that I will not support the illegal Live Draws by the Alpha Lotto Limited at the expense of the state-owned National Lottery Authority (NLA). In the same vein, I urge all well-meaning Ghanaians not to patronize such illegality.