Razak Kojo Opoku Writes:

Next time when Haruna Atta allegedly writes political propaganda speech for you against Akufo-Addo’s Government, respectfully remember to do due diligence to go through the speech privately before you come out publicly. Due diligence is the essence of your KBE award by the British monarchy.

You are helping South African economy to grow, creating jobs for the South African Citizens, majority of your investments are in South Africa plus other Countries, and paying taxes to the South African Government, and upon all these you have the audacity to talk about Ghana’s borrowing, and the growth of the Ghanaian economy.

What are the contributions of KBE awardee to the growth of the Ghanaian economy since he existed from the Ashanti Goldfields Corporation?

What was the state of Obuasi roads when the KBE awardee was a prominent CEO in Obuasi?

Obuasi and Johannesburg are mining cities. Both of them are known as “City of Gold”. Obuasi roads and development in general were very poor when KBE awardee was the CEO for Ashanti Goldfields Corporation. Meanwhile Johannesburg a similar mining community was fast developing around that same period.

KBE awardee helped to collapse obuasi and relocated to Johannesburg.