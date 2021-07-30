Razak Kojo Opoku Writes

People are vehemently against LGBTQI+ and went further to initiate a Bill to criminalize the abnormal acts, aimed at helping to protect the laws of God, nature and cultural heritage. Yet, these same people are strongly against a construction of National Cathedral for the same God who they are helping to protect His laws.

Why do you help God to protect the sanctity of His laws against LGBTQI+ and at the same time kick against the Construction of God’s Cathedral ? Are you not being a hypocrite?

However, Construction of a National Cathedral for God is equally good as passage of anti-LGBTQI+ Law. Both initiatives would help to protect and promote the sanctity of God, nature and cultural heritage.