Razak Kojo Opoku Writes

Joe Biden, the President of United States of America, born on 20th November 1942 contested the 2020 Presidential election at the age of 78.

He is set to officially announce his re-election bid for the 2024 Presidential election and by 2024 he will be 82 years old. But will the American Voters retain him as President in 2024? Well I have my doubts.

Joe Biden has previously served as a Vice-President for 8years under Barack Obama’s Presidency though he could not succeed his Boss Obama immediately in 2016 since according to the Democrats it was the turn of Hillary Clinton.

Joe Biden is likely to face Donald Trump in the 2024 Presidential election.

Donald Trump born on 14th June 1946, will be 78 years in 2024.

2024 will be battle of 82 years Joe Biden against 78 years Donald Trump. The contest of Very Old Men.

I am wondering how the Western Media will have created headlines for such Presidential election if it was about any African Country.

If Joe Biden wins, he will officially leave office at the age of 86years.

If Donald Trump wins, he will officially leave office at the age of 82 years.