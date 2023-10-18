Razak Kojo Opoku Writes:

Asanteman had independence 22 years before Gold Coast had its independence in 1957.

Ashanti Kingdom returned to SELF-RULE in 1935 under a KING while Gold Coast was still struggling to attain independence from the British.

This means Ghana’s Constitution and Chieftaincy Act came to meet the Ashanti Kingdom, a self-ruled State.

Chiefs including the Dormaahene and some politicians should therefore STOP provoking the Asantes.

What if ASHANTI KINGDOM decides to PUSH for a return to SELF-RULE again under a KING just like it happened in 1935?