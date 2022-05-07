Razak Kojo Opoku Writes: An Act of Parliament can be repealed by the Parliament itself and not the Presidency

So what will John Mahama do to the E-levy Act if in an unlikely event he wins the Presidency with a hung Parliament or his Party is the Minority Group in Parliament after 2024 general elections?

Also, should in case in an unlikely event John Mahama wins the Presidency with a clear Majority Group in Parliament, will he still go ahead to repeal the E-levy Act if by January 2025 the E-levy has accrued about $1-2 billion dollars to the National coffers?

Meanwhile, several of such promises were made by Mills/Mahama’s Campaign ahead of the 2008 general elections including One-Time Premium Payment for NHIS. Ghanaians are still waiting for the implementation of this heavenly promise by Mills/Mahama’s Government.

Political talk to ignorant Party’s members without logical reasoning is sometimes the problem of African Politicians.

H. E. John Mahama should come again.