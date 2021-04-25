Sometimes it is very annoying to hear some journalists and individuals creating the impression that there is culture of silence under President Akufo-Addo.

Journalists are entitled to free speech or press freedom but they must understand that press freedom or free speech comes with responsibility. The fact that you want to enjoy press freedom or free speech does not mean that you can say or write anything against the government without facts and empirical evidence to substantiate your allegations against government.

Manasseh Azure, Lydia Forson and pro-NDC activist Bridget Otoo have been criticizing and even sometimes directly attacked President Akufo-Addo without any provocations.

Manasseh Azure was recently asking that “why does Akufo-Addo hide behind Kufuor’s press freedom record? This is ignorant question from Manasseh Azure.

One of the powerful tools for journalists and ordinary citizens, The Right to Information Act, 2019(Act 989), aimed at empowering journalists and deepening press freedom, free speech and free access to information, was passed and assented by President Akufo-Addo not former President John Mahama. Of course the Criminal Libel Law was repealed by former President Kufuor’s regime. How about John Mahama’s regime?

It’s important to noted that aside President Akufo-Addo playing a useful role in Kufuor’s government in repealing the Criminal Libel Law, President Akufo-Addo’s government has also passed the Right to Information Act 2019(Act 989) which successive governments including John Mahama failed to pass into law.

Manasseh and co. have been talking and writing against President Akufo-Addo yet they say there is no freedom of speech or press freedom in the country.

One thing Manasseh Azure and co. should understand is that, they are free to write, talk and critique but they should do so with accurate facts, figures and empirical evidence. If they fail to do so, the communicators of NPP would prove them wrong with the facts, figures and empirical evidence to quash their ignorant, selfish and empty advocacy.

Using myself Razak Kojo Opoku as an example, some ignorant journalists have been bashing me right center left over a highly doctored audio without even giving me the opportunity to clarify the content of the audio, and you want to call this responsible journalism or press freedom or free speech? This is pure unprofessionalism on the part of those journalists who are doing that kind of biased and money- sponsored evil agenda against me without providing me single opportunity to even present the original audio to them.