Razak Kojo Opoku Writes: Ghana Deserves National Cathedral; Dial *979# To Donate

First and foremost, it is important to point out that the Government’s initiative for Ghanaians to contribute financially to the building of the National Cathedral is purely voluntary.

Donation is voluntary, not mandatory so one may further ask why all these arguments against the raising of funds in support of the construction of such a national asset?. Is it because the facility would predominantly be used by Christians? I don’t think so.

A Turkey Government used state funds in collaboration with the funds from the Muslim community in Ghana to construct a National Mosque for Ghana.

It is sad when you read commentary from people who claim to be Christians attacking and kicking against any move by the Government to construct a National Cathedral. If Ghanaian Muslims with support from Turkey Government could come together to build a National Mosque for the Country, what stop Christians to donate towards the construction of the National Cathedral?

Are we really promoting a religion that exalts God in this country? If so, what is wrong if Christians are taking steps to build a National Cathedral after Muslims had built a 15000-capacity National Mosque? What stops the Christian majority to donate to the National Cathedral?

When people bring the argument of schools under trees, lack of hospitals etc. as the basis of kicking against donations towards the National Cathedral, clearly such arguments sound bizarre and far-fetched. The same people complaining about school under trees, hospital beds etc are always seen using their money for wigs, make-up, alcohol, sex, bleaching etc. Most of these complainers find it extremely difficult to contribute their taxes for national development, or even support Schools and hospitals which are struggling to survive.

It will never be out of place even if the Government decides to use State funds for the construction of the National Cathedral. Turkish Government spent huge sums of money to build our National Mosque. Note this is not even in their Country. Do you think the Government of Turkey has no problem to solve for its people?

Both the National Cathedral and National Mosque shall contribute significantly to the religious tourism in the Country thereby supporting the economy in diverse ways.

Just Dial *979# and donate towards the National Cathedral.

Forget about the noisemakers who think that they know spiritual things more than God who created them.