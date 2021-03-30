Razak Kojo Opoku Writes:
My Love, Desire and total commitment to break the 8year cycle curse and Akanfour Party’s Tag with DMB is an ENTRENCHED SUPER-SUPREME-SUPERIOR to the noise and storms from any individual within and without the New Patriotic Party.
I shall forever be submissive to the Powers and Authority of:
1. God, Jesus Christ and Holy Spirit.
2. 1992 Constitution, Laws of the Country, Institutions of State and Ghanaians.
3. President Akufo-Addo and his family
4. Vice President Dr. Bawumia and his family
5. Rules, Regulations and Constitution of NPP.
6. My godfathers & godmothers (they know themselves and have been very super supportive).
7. NPP Grassroots/Footsoldiers( I love and really appreciate the massive support).
8. Ghanaian MEDIA
9. Religious and Traditional Authorities.
10. The general Business Community.
Beyond these aforementioned, I am NOT worried about any noisy lies and storms from the Sea because I WALK WITH GOD.
#Solid as a Rock
#ignore the noisy lies.
#DMBForever
