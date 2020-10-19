Mr Razak Kojo Opoku, Founder and President of the Concern Voters Movement (CVM) has initiated a vigorous campaign trail in some parts of Accra to ensure the re-election of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The campaign, which is expected to be replicated throughout the country is also to ensure the re-election of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Members of Parliament and other seats noted for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) come December 7.

Scores of the party ladies, clad in the party colours, were seen in the campaign around the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange in Accra with placards inscriptions to promote the achievements of the Akufo-Addo led government.

In an interview with Ghana News Agency, Mr Opoku believed that the good policies implemented by the Akufo-Addo-led government such as free Senior High School, One-Village-One-Dam, One-District-One-Factory, among others was what would secure the NPP a second term.

He said President Akufo-Addo and his team would be able to deliver the NPP manifesto promises to the good people of Ghana, if additional four years were given to him and his team.

Mr Opoku said the NPP judiciously used Ghana’s resources than the NDC and that many projects initiated under the NDC were inflated as compared to the NPP, citing the cost of the Kwame Nkrumah Circle inter-change to that of the Pokuase inter-change.

He called on Ghanaians to vote for the party that had good policies and projects seen around them, adding it is only President Akufo-Addo who has initiated projects with the funding available for execution.