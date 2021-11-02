Razak Opoku lauds Veep Bawumia for contributions to digital economy

Mr Razak Kojo Opoku, a member of the New Patriotic Party ( NPP) has commended Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for playing a pivotal role in the development of digital economy.

” Before he came on the scene the country political class knew very little about transforming our architecture as well as expanding the capacity of the Ghanaian economy through the practical applications of technology.”

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency in Accra on Tuesday, Mr Razak Opoku said the economic management team of the past government limited themselves to addressing the indicators of the economy such as inflation rate, policy rate, exchange rate, foreign direct investments, remittance, consumer price index, to determine the success or failure of their governments.

“The same could be said about other governments since independence in terms of managing the country’s economy. But just managing the economic indicators will never be useful in helping us to achieve the ‘Ghana Beyond Aid’ agenda”.

He said Dr. Bawumia through technology had changed Ghana’s economic narrative, using digitalization as the major and powerful comprehensive policy of ensuring, Modernization of the Ghanaian Economy, Expansion of the Ghanaian Economy, Security and Safety of Ghanaians and Accurate and Up-to-date Reliable Data of the people, and all resources of the Country.

“The other digitalisation measures are Equitable Distribution of the Country’s resources, Proper Planning, Strategy and well-informed decisions for successful implementation, Investor Confidence Creation of thousands of digital and tech entrepreneurs, Effective and efficient management of all the indicators of the Ghanaian Economy and Accountability, reducing waste of resources and minimizing corruption.

He said Dr. Bawumia’s digitalization policy was the utmost driving force and backbone to all the successful implementation of government agencies policies and programmes.

“He has strategically blended digitalization with political economy and the traditional economy to help Ghana to position itself competitively in the league of advanced world-class economies such as the United States, Europe, Japan, North America, China and the successful Arab nations.

“Let’s all rally behind Dr. Bawumia in his quest to positively change the face of the Ghanaian economy”.