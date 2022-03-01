Razak Opoku Writes To Professor Raymond Atuguba

Dear Professor Raymond Atuguba, If coup wasn’t the solution to Mahama’s prolonged ‘Dumsor’ resulting in collapse of businesses etc., freezing of public sector employment, 15 nuisance taxes, high inflation rate and highest rate of depreciation and mismanagement of the Ghanaian economy under your NDC government and in your capacity as the Executive Secretary to John Mahama, how can coup be a solution now under a reviving economy with right systems been put in place by Akufo-Addo’s government?

If Professor Atuguba cares to know, there are:

1. thousands of millitary parents whose children are beneficiaries of free SHS policy.

2. thousands of millitary men and women whose family members are beneficiaries of Akufo-Addo’s planting for food and jobs policy, 1 District 1 Factory Policy, 1 Constituency 1 Ambulance policy etc.

Also, Akufo-Addo’s government is the only government which has heavily provided resources, and highly invested in welfare of the millitary and the security agencies than any government in the 4th Republic.

The millitary and the security agencies know very well that Akufo-Addo’s government has performed considerably well to their satisfaction better than what Professor Atuguba’s Boss, Mahama offered to Ghanaians.

In spite of the global effects of COVID-19 and recently Russia-Ukraine war on the Ghanaian economy, President Akufo-Addo and his government have shown excellent leadership in addressing the challenges of the country’s economy without any support from IMF.

Under Atuguba and Mahama’s era, a local ‘Dumsor’ destroyed the entire economic systems of Ghana to the extent that it sent Atuguba and John Mahama to IMF for bailout.

I think that Professor Atuguba needs to be circumspect in his coup utterances because if coup is the only solution to Ghana’s problems as suggested by some below the belt thinkers then why should political parties waste their time, energy and resources for any general elections in Ghana?

It is always important that, as intellectuals we do well to combine homegrown wisdom and academic knowledge in our public speaking. A Professor of Law with sound wisdom will never make mention of coup in his both private and public utterances.

The millitary and the security agencies are proud of the achievements of Akufo-Addo’s government and as such have absolutely no interest in coup.