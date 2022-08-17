Razak Ussif is a mole in the NDC – Tante Asare fires

A communicator of the opposition NDC, Tante Asare has described the Operations and candidature of Mr. Razak Ussif in the Salaga south chairmanship race as a mole who is out to destroy the NDC.

Tante in a statement said Razak’s continuous castigation of the NDC attest to the fact that the NPP intentionally planted him in the NDC to destroy the party fortunes in 2024 in the upper East Region.

The NDC’s outspoken communicator rebut claims by Mr. Razak Ussif that he is a true member of the NDC.

“Your membership with the NDC has been doubted with many questioning your credibility and even your constituency”

He has also been chided by some senior members of the NDC and others for his often abusive language, accusations and lack of disrespect for everyone including cadres.

Tante Asare, the Kumasi based NDC communicator said the utterances of Mr. Razak Ussif have not helped in uniting the NDC, and were clear indications that his primary motive was to destroy the party.

Meanwhile, the NDC communicator has warned his National Democratic Congress and the party’s delegates to disqualify Mr. Razak Ussif from the Salaga South Chairmanship race.

Mr. Asare said the NDC has gone through a lot of struggles to get to where they are and should not allow moles like Razak Ussif who is getting finacial sponsorship from the ruling NPP government excel in his agenda.

READ THE FULL STATEMENT BELOW

RAZAK USSIF IS A MOLE IN THE NDC AND NEEDED TO BE DISQUALIFIED FROM THE SALAGA SOUTH CHAIRMANSHIP RACE WITHOUT FEAR OR FAVOR.

TANTE ASARE WRITES

Asanteman, the NDC fraternity in the region,In order to avoid electing “moles” who will instead serve the interests of the governing New Patriotic Party, delegates in the Upper East region who would elect constituency and regional NDC executives must exercise caution in their decision-making.

It is evident that the inept NPP would like to take every opportunity to influence the branch, constituency, and regional elections held by the NDC in order to elect candidates who supported its (NPP’s) goals.

The party must warn and educate our dear delegates in the upper East Region on how to properly evaluate candidates running for the various positions in order to identify those who are capable, committed,loyal,and dedicated to the course of the NDC before they cast their votes.

Let’s go to the polls in peace and with extreme caution so that we can choose loyal party members rather than spies who will represent the NPP’s interests.

I want to make it absolutely clear that spies like Razak Ussif, a candidate for the chairmanship position in of Salaga South Constituency race, must be dismissed without hesitation. Despite the fact that the NPP will be funding Razak Ussif’s campaigns and he is ready to influence the election with money, he has never truly supported the NDC.